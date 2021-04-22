News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions
ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received a serious injury as a result of police actions. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Simon Simonyan also received an injury.

Police and protesters clashed near the Prosecutor General’s Office, after which 14 protesters were apprehended and taken to the local police station.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia state-funded Public TV to set up separate news channel for Yerevan
The government allocated 427.7 million drams to the Public Broadcaster's Council to this end…
 For the first time in 170 years: woman becomes Reuters editor-in-chief
The Rome-born Galloni will succeed American journalist Stephen Adler...
 Court orders Brazil president to pay compensation to journalist for derogatory remarks about her
Jair Bolsonaro had suggested last year that Patricia Campos Mello had offered sex to a source for negative information about him...
 Freedom House: It is unfortunate that Armenian government is supporting fines that will stifle free expression
It is the responsibility of the Armenian authorities to protect media freedom and free expression in the country…
 Armenian analyst: Restriction on advertising in Armenia will deal blow to media independence or lead to shutdown
The Armenian government intends to...
 Armenia government wants to tighten punishment for obstruction of professional activities of journalists
Currently, according to Article 164 of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos