ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions

The cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received a serious injury as a result of police actions. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Simon Simonyan also received an injury.
Police and protesters clashed near the Prosecutor General’s Office, after which 14 protesters were apprehended and taken to the local police station.