Yerevan citizen's suicide attempt prevented

Today at 3:40 p.m. the National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which a citizen was trying to commit suicide by jumping off Victory Bridge in Yerevan, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A firefighting-rescue squad of Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene of the incident. Rescuers and police officers prevented the citizen’s attempt to commit suicide and transferred the citizen to the local police station.