News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order
Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: According to Vardan Ayvazyan, Head of the YSU [Yerevan State University] Chair of Constitutional Law, Candidate of Law, Associate Professor, constitutionalist, yesterday the heads of Syunik [Province] community were detained on the direct orders of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am publicly giving a report on a crime to the fact that abuse of official position, exceeding the limits of his authority have been carried out by Nikol Pashinyan, being called prime minister of the republic.

We draw the attention of law enforcement agencies to this fact, and urge [them] to initiate a criminal case on this fact, and conduct a relevant investigation.

The behavior of the community leaders was completely in line with the Constitution and current laws. This is another political persecution."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party
The PM wants to form a coalition with PAP leader Tsarukyan and cancel the snap parliamentary elections…
 Armenia village head is released, says attorney
Armen Khachatryan, the head of Hartashen village of Goris town of Syunik Province…
 Armenia Ombudsman on protest held in front of Prosecutor General's Office
“With all powers of the...
 Armenian police apprehend 14 participants of protest in front of Prosecutor General's Office
Police and protesters clashed...
 Participants of Armenia opposition's rally march towards Prosecutor General's Office
The participants of the rally, along with...
 Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court
The President discussed the Law with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos