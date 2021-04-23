Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: According to Vardan Ayvazyan, Head of the YSU [Yerevan State University] Chair of Constitutional Law, Candidate of Law, Associate Professor, constitutionalist, yesterday the heads of Syunik [Province] community were detained on the direct orders of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan.
"I am publicly giving a report on a crime to the fact that abuse of official position, exceeding the limits of his authority have been carried out by Nikol Pashinyan, being called prime minister of the republic.
We draw the attention of law enforcement agencies to this fact, and urge [them] to initiate a criminal case on this fact, and conduct a relevant investigation.
The behavior of the community leaders was completely in line with the Constitution and current laws. This is another political persecution."