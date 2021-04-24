News
Zimbabwe to soon start selling rights to shoot 500 elephants
Zimbabwe to soon start selling rights to shoot 500 elephants
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Zimbabwe will soon begin selling the rights to kill 500 elephants this year.

Tinashe Farawo, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority told CNN that the decline in tourism revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the main reasons for the move.

"We eat what we kill," Farawo said. "We have a budget of about $25 million for our operations which is raised -- partly -- through sports hunting, but you know tourism is as good as dead at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic."

The announcement came just weeks after the African forest elephant was declared endangered.

Simiso Mlevu, a spokeswoman for the Center for Natural Resource Governance, a Zimbabwean environmental and human rights group, said the decision to allow elephant hunting was appalling. 

"We strongly condemn trophy hunting -- a practice that agitates wild animals and escalates human-wild life conflicts," Mlevu said. 

"It is almost certain that surviving families of wildlife families that witness the senseless gunning down of their family members mete out vengeance on the hapless local villagers," Mlevu said.

"Contrary to government arguments that trophy hunting is meant to assist with conservation, the practice is motivated by greed and often the money is not even accounted for. There is a need for more innovative and eco-friendly measures to improve revenue generation from photo safaris and tourism in general," added Mlevu.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
