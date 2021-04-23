France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National Assembly (NA), a French delegation, headed by president Gerard Larcher of the Senate, will arrive in Armenia to attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The leaders of all the political groups represented in the French Senate are part of this delegation, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, this French delegation will have meetings with NA president Ararat Mirzoyan, and representatives of NA factions and committees.
Meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Catholicos of All Armenians are planned, too.