Friday
April 23
France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia
France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National Assembly (NA), a French delegation, headed by president Gerard Larcher of the Senate, will arrive in Armenia to attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The leaders of all the political groups represented in the French Senate are part of this delegation, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, this French delegation will have meetings with NA president Ararat Mirzoyan, and representatives of NA factions and committees.

Meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Catholicos of All Armenians are planned, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenian churches’ bells to ring Friday night in memory of Genocide victims
Under the direction of the Catholicos of All Armenians…
 Prospect of Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide collapses Turkey national currency
At 10:43am local time Thursday, the it had fallen by 1.7 percent—to 8.31 liras against one US dollar…
 President expresses gratitude for recognition, condemnation of Armenian Genocide
Sarkissian sent letters to numerous world leaders ahead of Saturday’s 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
 NGO asks Georgia president to recognize Armenian Genocide
The "Javakheti Diaspora of Russia" NGO…
 Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday
"Saturday is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 US lawmakers urge Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
To break the shameful silence and speak the truth in this matter…
