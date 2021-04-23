More than 300 US lawmakers urged to maintain Israel's quality military supremacy

More than 300 US lawmakers have called not to cut US aid to Israel and continue to provide it unconditionally, opposing a recently proposed bill that would prohibit funding for human rights violations against Palestinians.
The letter, addressed to the Chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, Rosa DeLauro, and signed by 330 members, says Israel needs help to defend against persistent threats.
Reducing funding or setting conditions for security assistance will have a detrimental effect on Israel's ability to defend itself, the letter said.
Congress is committed to maintaining Israel's quality military superiority and ability to defend itself against constant threats.
For decades, bipartisan presidents have understood the strategic importance of providing Israel with security assistance.
US support for Israel makes the region safer and supports diplomatic efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution that will lead to peace and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians.