Turkish police detain 62 people in case of cryptocurrency trading platform provider

Turkish police detained 62 people as part of an investigation related to a cryptocurrency trading platform provider after thousands of Turks complained of deception, Anadolu reported.
Cryptocurrency trading platform Thodex, which has traded hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies, announced on its website on Thursday that it would be closed for four to five days. But users who were unable to withdraw money or access their accounts expressed concern on Twitter that they might have been scammed.
According to Anadolu, the prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 78 people, 62 of whom were detained in an operation centered in Istanbul but covering eight provinces.
Istanbul police said the company's founder and CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer flew to the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday.
The Istanbul prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Thodex.
According to Coinmarketcap, the 24-hour trading volume on Thodex was $ 538 million on the last trading day.
Turkey banned the use of crypto assets for payments last week. The central bank of Turkey cited irreparable damage and operational risks as the reason for the ban.