Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 70 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed.

At present, 35 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 5,998 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 744 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,628 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,453 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
