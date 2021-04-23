Central American Parliament president-led delegation arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of National Assembly (NA) speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, a Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) delegation, led by PARLACEN president Fanny Carolina Salinas Fernandez, has arrived in Armenia to attend the commemoration ceremonies for the Armenian Genocide victims.
Also, the aforesaid delegation will also have meetings with representatives of the legislative and executive bodies of Armenia, the NA informed NEWS.am.
Within the framework of thus visit, it is planned to also sign an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly and the Central American Parliament.