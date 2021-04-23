Greece seizes over 4 tons of cannabis

The Greek authorities have seized more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake-making machines heading from Lebanon to Slovakia, AP reported.
The Greek financial crimes unit said the drugs were found in a shipping container at the country's main port, Piraeus.
A total of more than 4.3 tons of processed cannabis were found in a hidden compartment built into a metal tank that was among the equipment, according to the financial crimes department. The retail value of the drugs is estimated at around 33 million euros.
The Greek authorities said they received assistance in the case from the Saudi Arabian drug agency. The investigation is ongoing.