Israel and Bahrain reach agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Israel and Bahrain have reached an agreement on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against coronavirus, which will allow travelers between countries to waive quarantine and other restrictions, AP reported.

The deal builds on the US-brokered normalization agreement reached last year and marks a further improvement in relations between Israel and Bahrain.

Bahrain's foreign ministry said in a statement that the latest deal constitutes a global precedent for a bilateral agreement on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

Israel Tourism Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen hailed the agreement in a tweet, calling it an important step in opening Israel up to tourists. She noted that she was looking forward to welcoming her Bahraini counterpart again and invited him to go diving in Eilat on the Red Sea.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
