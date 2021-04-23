Armenia official on shootings at borders: No reason to worry

YEREVAN. – There is no need and reason to worry; that’s why I urge no panic or any other negative mood to be spread by anyone. Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan on Friday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the shots being fired by Azerbaijan in recent days at the borders of Armenia.
"Everything is being monitored; there is no need to worry. If there is cause for concern, the ministry will issue a statement and take certain actions, which will be visible and perceptible," Sargsyan added.