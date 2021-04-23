Germany calls on Serbia and Kosovo to step up efforts to normalize relations

Germany called on Serbia and Kosovo to step up efforts in negotiations to normalize their relations, Reuters reported.
"It is the right time to continue the normalisation process, and to achieve results," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a live-streamed news briefing after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.
"It is important not to hold this dialogue just for dialogue's sake, there must be results. Germany stands ready to help in this respect," Mass added.
Both Kosovo and Serbia, which is a candidate for EU membership, need to improve relations in order to start the EU accession process.
"Serbia is not looking for an apologetic reason not to reach a compromise (with Kosovo), it believes that a frozen conflict is not the best solution, because someone can always unfreeze it," Vucic said.
According to him, improving relations with Albania is also necessary for a secure future, because there is no doubt that the Serbs and Albanians will be the two largest countries over the next 100 years.