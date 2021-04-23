Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help

The Armenian side looks forward to creating a powerful army with Russia’s help. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
According to him, Yerevan has already declared that the reforms in the Armed Forces of Armenia will be implemented with Russia’s help. “From our perspective, the reforms that the Armed Forces of Russia have made over the past twelve years have been among the most successful reforms. The upgrading, optimization and increase of effectiveness of the army, introduction of an automated system of management and modern weapons have helped Russia continue to have one of the world’s strongest armies. Armenia is certain that it can take this path and build a powerful Armenian army with Russia’s help,” Grigoryan said.
Asked if Armenia will purchase modern weapons and from which country, Grigoryan said the following: “In terms of arms, I would like to state that Armenia will purchase the best weapons, and you know which country is the leader in this sector. At the same time, we plan to continue to actively enhance Armenia’s military-industrial complex.”