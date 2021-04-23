News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help
Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side looks forward to creating a powerful army with Russia’s help. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, Yerevan has already declared that the reforms in the Armed Forces of Armenia will be implemented with Russia’s help. “From our perspective, the reforms that the Armed Forces of Russia have made over the past twelve years have been among the most successful reforms. The upgrading, optimization and increase of effectiveness of the army, introduction of an automated system of management and modern weapons have helped Russia continue to have one of the world’s strongest armies. Armenia is certain that it can take this path and build a powerful Armenian army with Russia’s help,” Grigoryan said.

Asked if Armenia will purchase modern weapons and from which country, Grigoryan said the following: “In terms of arms, I would like to state that Armenia will purchase the best weapons, and you know which country is the leader in this sector. At the same time, we plan to continue to actively enhance Armenia’s military-industrial complex.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament speaker has telephone talk with Russia State Duma chairman
They agreed to continue the dialogue which was scheduled…
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador
Tsarukyan added that there are...
 Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
“During the meeting, the...
 Newspaper: Artsakh President urgently summoned to Moscow "to work on"
The Russian special services are concerned about his obedient demeanor toward Armenia’s authorities…
 Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts
In the course of the three-year activities...
 Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief
The Police of Armenia report that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos