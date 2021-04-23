News
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia expel 4 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are expelling four Russian diplomats working in the Russian embassies in these countries as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters, Reuters reports.

Lithuania is sending 2 Russian diplomats, Latvia and Estonia one by one.

The Czech Republic last week accused Russia of being involved in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

In this regard, Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission persona non grata.
