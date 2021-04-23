Karabakh Security Council Secretary meets with students and professors of Artsakh State University

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today had a meeting with the students and professors of Artsakh State University. The meeting was held at the initiative of the University’s administration.
As reported the University, touching upon the military-political events that took place in the stages of the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh, Balasanyan talked about the 44-day war that took place in 2020 and the situation created after the cessation of hostilities, attaching importance to the difficult post-war period and the use of the potential of youth to overcome the difficulties with honor and build a dignified future.
The students and professors asked various questions of their concern and received substantive answers.