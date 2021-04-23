News
Deputy PM to ambassador: US position on Armenian Genocide recognition is essential
Deputy PM to ambassador: US position on Armenian Genocide recognition is essential
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Friday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the deputy PM’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Welcoming the ambassador, the deputy PM lauded the financial and technical assistance provided by the US government to Armenia's economic development and ongoing reforms.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the parties highlighted the public administration reforms being carried out in Armenia.

Separately, Avinyan presented the Armenian government’ priorities in digitization.

Prospects for cooperation in energy security and renewable energy were also discussed during the meeting. Also, the deputy PM presented Armenia's interest in addressing the challenge of climate change.

And taking into account Saturday’s 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Tigran Avinyan stressed the need for the Genocide’s recognition and condemnation by the entire international community. At the same time, he stressed that the US position on this issue is essential, expressing hope that President Joe Biden will clearly express his respective position which he had voiced during his election campaign.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
