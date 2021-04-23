Armenian Iranologist: South Caucasus is a very important region for Iran

Being in a conflict with the world’s number one superpower, Iran has succeeded in becoming a superpower, but unlike Turkey, Iran has a large resource base, and the Iranians believe they will have more capacities if they bypass US sanctions. This is what Head of the Chair of Iranian Studies of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at Yerevan State University Vardan Voskanyan said during today’s forum entitled “Armenia and Turkey in the South Caucasus: Realities and Risks”.

Voskanyan recalled that the Iranians have been in the South Caucasus for centuries.

“If we take a look at the South Caucasus in which Armenia is located, we will see that we are dealing with a region in which the Iranians have always been. Average citizens of Iran might not even now that Yerevan is located beyond the borders of Iran since they live with medieval Persian poetry,” the analyst said, adding that this region is important for Iran.