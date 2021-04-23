News
Friday
April 23
Friday
April 23
Armenia Security Council Secretary: Peace treaty might be considered if Azerbaijan shows reasonable approach
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If Azerbaijan shows a reasonable approach, a peace treaty might be considered. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told RIA Novosti.

According to him, it’s impossible to resolve the conflict [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] by force or with the threat of use of force.

“By launching military aggression in September 2020, Azerbaijan’s leadership violated one of the fundamental principles underlying the peaceful settlement of the conflict, that is, the principle of no use of force. There are principles that have been agreed upon for years and on which the settlement of the conflict must be hinged. The co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group agree with us in this regard. Aliyev not only refutes the fact that the conflict remains unresolved, but is also trying to use all means to deepen the hostility between the two peoples. For instance, when he opens a so-called ‘war trophy park, when he makes absurd statements about Zangezur, when he destroys Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh and when he desecrates not only Armenian monuments, but also the monuments dedicated to heroes of the Great Patriotic War. How is it possible to think about a peace treaty in these conditions?” Grigoryan said.
