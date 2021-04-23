Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry

The Ministry of Economy of Armenia today hosted a discussion meeting devoted to the draft law on making amendments and supplements to the Tax Code of Armenia.
As reported the Ministry of Economy, among the attendees were representatives of the private sector who are members of the Small and Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship Development Council adjunct to the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyann, as well as representatives of the Business Support Office and other interested organizations.
The aim of the discussion was to ensure participation of representatives of the private sector in the development of legal regulations linked to the economic sector and the discussions within the scope of the public-private partnership.
Minister Vahan Kerobyan presented the concept paper on the economic policy developed by the ministry, commented on the key provisions of the concept paper and stated that he anticipated a constructive and fruitful discussion.
At the end, Minister Kerobyan expressed willingness to help solve the problems raised by the businessmen within the scope of his competences.