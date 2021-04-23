News
Friday
April 23
News
Friday
April 23
Mayor of Armenia's Meghri is charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan has been charged with hooliganism, as reported his lawyer Gaiane Papoyan.

The lawyer added that both the mayor and his attorneys are uncertain about the charge and had petitioned for clarification of the charge, but the body implementing proceedings failed to give a clarification, stating that the petition is considered abuse of right.

Papoyan stated that she and the other attorneys don’t know if the body implementing proceedings has submitted a petition to arrest Zakaryan to the court or not.

On April 21, 16 people were detained within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the protests that were being held against Nikol Pashinyan in Syunik Province, including Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Deputy Mayor Armen Samvelyan and Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan.

Earlier, it was reported that Menua Hovsepyan has been released since the court had declared the detention unlawful.

An appeal against the lawfulness of Zakaryan’s detention has been submitted to the court, which will consider the lawfulness of detention today at 6:30 p.m.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
