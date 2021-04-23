Armenia Ombudsman meets with students of Yerevan State University

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today had a meeting with students of Yerevan State University.

As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, during the meeting hosted by the Faculty of Law, Tatoyan presented the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Defender and thoroughly clarified that his jurisdiction is to protect people from the acts and decisions of state or local self-government bodies and officials, not the rights of specific officials from citizens with regard to the exercise of their powers.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed protection of the rights violated as a result of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ military attack on the peaceful populations of Artsakh and Armenia and presented the principles and role of actions of national human rights institutions during conflicts and in post-conflict situations. The Human Rights Defender also answered questions from the students.