Armenia Investigative Committee: 19 persons charged under Syunik Province case, motions for arrest of 8 of them filed

After large-scale investigative and other procedural actions conducted with regard to the criminal case being investigated by the General Department for Particularly Important Cases, the Investigative Committee of Armenia established several circumstances behind the cases of hooliganism and case of use of violence against the authorities during the visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Syunik Province on April 21, 2021.

The Information and Public Relations Department of the Investigative Committee told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, based on factual data obtained through investigation, the mayor of Meghri, knowing that the Prime Minister was going to visit the Meghri and Agarak communities of Syunik Province on April 21, 2021, with the intent to grossly disturb public order, along with several employees of the municipality, the employees of several companies belonging to him and his close ones and some of his close friends and several residents of the Meghri and Agarak communities, organized and directed the hooligan acts committed by them.

The same day, the deputy mayor of Goris, knowing about the visits of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the cities of Meghri and Agarak of Syunik Province and the actions committed under the leadership of the mayor of Meghri, as well as the return of the Prime Minister to Yerevan, with the intent to grossly disturb public order, along with a group of people, organized and directed hooligan acts.

By combination of the pieces of sufficient evidence obtained, 19 people have been charged, 9 of which have been charged under the elements of hooliganism. Out of the accused, motions have been submitted to the court to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure for eight of them.

Preliminary investigation continues.