Armenia Security Council Secretary: Peace treaty might be considered if Azerbaijan shows reasonable approach

Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan (LIVE)

Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry

Armenia Ombudsman meets with students of Yerevan State University

Latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, protests in Yerevan and police violent detentions, 23.04.21 digest

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today

Yerevan court examining appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention (LIVE)

Armenian Iranologist: South Caucasus is a very important region for Iran

Karabakh Security Council Secretary meets with students and professors of Artsakh State University

Acting rector of Yerevan State University resigns

Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen removed from Hadrut, 3 transferred from Martakert

Mayor of Armenia's Meghri is charged

Greece seizes over 4 tons of cannabis

Dollar goes down Armenia

False alarm made on terrorist attack at Blue Mosque in Yerevan

Turkish police detain 62 people in case of cryptocurrency trading platform provider

Greek PM expects to meet with Erdogan in the near future

Deputy PM to ambassador: US position on Armenian Genocide recognition is essential

More than 300 US lawmakers urged to maintain Israel's quality military supremacy

Germany calls on Serbia and Kosovo to step up efforts to normalize relations

Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help

Armenia labor, social affairs minister is sacked

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can’t guarantee that our borders are sufficiently protected

Yerevan court declares Syunik Province colonel's detention unlawful

Armenian analyst: Azerbaijani authorities will have to balance between Russia and Turkey

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia expel 4 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran summoned to Investigative Committee

Armenia parliament speaker has telephone talk with Russia State Duma chairman

Armenia ruling party MP states when Nikol Pashinyan will resign

Armenia official on shootings at borders: No reason to worry

Central American Parliament president-led delegation arrives in Armenia

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Criminal case opened into Thursday’s protests outside Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Azerbaijan continues judicial farce against Armenian captive

Biden to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of expected US recognition of Armenian Genocide?

Cyprus MP: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide will be historic

Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris released

Armenia labor, social affairs minister announces resignation

Senator Menendez: No US administration should ever deny Armenian Genocide

Sergey Smbatyan conducts Russian National Orchestra concert in Moscow

Jerusalem Post: Israel needs to recognize Armenian Genocide

Indonesia naval vessels continue search for sunken submarine

Dozens injured in clashes in East Jerusalem

Conference on “Armenia-Turkey” topic being held in Yerevan

Armenia nature protection, subsoil inspectorate has new chief

715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues Friday

Armenian churches’ bells to ring Friday night in memory of Genocide victims

France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia

US not ruling out new sanctions on Russia over Navalny

Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order

Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party

Greece FM: Turkey doesn't accept international community rules

Armenia village head is released, says attorney

Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud

Armenia 2nd President's attorneys aware of Prosecutor General's Office actions, appeal court's decision as well

Armenia Ombudsman on protest held in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Yerevan citizen's suicide attempt prevented

ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions

ARF-D member provides first aid to police officer who started feeling bad during clashes in Yerevan

Fact of Armenian Genocide should be decided by court, UN says

Armenia Security Council Secretary: Issues related to unblocking of roads still under consideration

Armenian police apprehend 14 participants of protest in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Police apprehend son of ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff Yuri Khachaturov

Armenia citizen wounded after standing on mine while collecting asparaguses on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia police forcefully apprehend citizens in front of Prosecutor General's Office, including woman

ARF-D Armenia member: Lawfulness of detention of Meghri mayor challenged in court, session to be held tomorrow

Armenian police officer starts feeling bad in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed

Police and protesters clash, situation tense in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Protesters throw eggs at building of Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, situation gets tense

Boris Johnson: Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging'

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops' 44 servicemen posthumously awarded

Venice Commission gives opinion on draft Electoral Code of Armenia

IRGC talks neutralization of two terrorists in western province of Kordestan

Participants of Armenia opposition's rally march towards Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia MOD issues statement on Azerbaijani presses trying to make Armenian army responsible for yesterday's shootings

Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court

Russian MFA Spokesperson on opening of so-called 'war trophy park' in Baku

Azerbaijan violates Karabakh ceasefire, about 50 people forcibly detained in Armenia, Apr. 22 digest

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council, justice minister discuss judiciary issues

Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province

Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province

Lawyer: Resident of Armenia's Shurnukh village transferred to hospital, lungs are 40% infected

Biden calls for collective action to tackle climate change

Prospect of Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide collapses Turkey national currency

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision to terminate ex-President Kocharyan criminal prosecution

Bali: Missing submarine has oxygen left for 2 days

Dollar fairly stable Armenia

Armenia economy minister: 1.2mn tourists expected in 2021

Armenia constitutional expert: PM's visit to Syunik Province coincided with Aliyev's statement on Zangezur

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

British counterintelligence MI5 creates Instagram account

Video released showing how brother of head of Armenia's Shurnukh village is taken to Investigative Committee

Expenses due to martial law shall be presented at closed session of parliament, says Armenia PM

His Holiness Karekin II receives Lebanon's youth and sport minister Vartine Ohanian

Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP

US Ambassador emphasizes partnerships with Armenia during trip to Syunik Province

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan: Gunshots were heard for nearly an hour yesterday