News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today
Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the country’s Civil Aviation Committee and through effective partnership with the Iranian side, the Fly Armenia Airways Boeing 737-300 (national and registration number EK-FAA) will make a landing today at 7:15 p.m. at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, as reported the Civil Aviation Committee.

The Civil Aviation Committee will issue an additional clarification regarding its investigation into the case and the findings.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos