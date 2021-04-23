Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the country’s Civil Aviation Committee and through effective partnership with the Iranian side, the Fly Armenia Airways Boeing 737-300 (national and registration number EK-FAA) will make a landing today at 7:15 p.m. at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, as reported the Civil Aviation Committee.
The Civil Aviation Committee will issue an additional clarification regarding its investigation into the case and the findings.