Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan (LIVE)
Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The traditional torch-lit march dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide kicked off at Freedom Square in Yerevan. The torch-lit march, which is traditionally organized by the Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Armenia Chapter, was first held in 1999.

Before the march, the participants traditionally burn the Turkish flag at Freedom Square, after which they march through Baghramyan Avenue and Kievyan Street of Yerevan and reach the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex where they gather near the eternal flame and raise the flags of all countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The slogan for this year’s march is “Recognition, Condemnation, Restitution”.

The torch-lit march will end with a unified prayer at the memorial complex.

As in previous years, torch-lit marches will also be simultaneously held in various communities of Armenia this year as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
