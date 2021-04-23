Yerevan court examining appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention (LIVE)

The General Jurisdiction Court of Avan and Nor Nork Districts of Yerevan is currently examining the appeal of the attorneys of Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan against the lawfulness of his detention.
Zakaryan is charged under points 1, 2 and 5 of part 3 of Article 258 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
On April 21, 19 people were detained within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the protests that were being held against Nikol Pashinyan in Syunik Province, including Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Deputy Mayor Armen Samvelyan and Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan. Out of the accused, motions for selecting arrest as a pre-trial measure for eight of them have been submitted to the court.
Earlier, it was reported that Menua Hovsepyan has been released since the court had declared the detention unlawful.