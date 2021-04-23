Baroness Caroline Cox: I'm ashamed that the UK still hasn't recognized the Armenian Genocide

Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox has called on Great Britain to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
“My first message is a message of thanks and gratitude to the Armenian people, who have always been a frontrunner for freedom in the world,” Cox stated.
According to her, Armenians have stayed committed to preserving universal values in spite of great sacrifices and tremendous sufferings and by living next to neighbors who don’t have respect for human rights and democracy.
Baroness stated the following as her second message: “The international community continues to leave Turkey and Azerbaijan unpunished, and they continue to violate human rights and organize massacres.”
Cox talked about three genocides, stating that the first happened in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, and the other two were the genocide in Artsakh in 1990-94 and the recent war in Artsakh in 2020. “There were many war crimes committed during the recent war. Genocide Watch has described the recent war as genocide,” she stated, emphasizing that while everyone is commemorating the Armenian Genocide, new genocides continue to be committed in the world to this day. “Again and again, I call on the Government of the United Kingdom to recognize the Genocide. I am ashamed that this hasn’t happened to this day,” the Baroness emphasized.
Cox’s third message was about love and intimacy. She particularly talked about her visits to Artsakh and the Armenian people and added that the UK will do everything it can to achieve justice that the Armenian people deserve.