French Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies in Yerevan

At the request of the President of France, from April 23 to 24, French Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will be in Yerevan to attend the ceremonies in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs reports.
In 2019, by the decree of the President of France, April 24th was included in the calendar of events.
The participation of a member of the French government in the commemoration ceremonies is especially important this year since the year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of France’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
During his visit, the French Secretary of State will have meetings with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.