Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan call on Taliban to renew commitment to peace process

Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan have issued a statement called on the Taliban on Friday to reaffirm their commitment to a negotiated peace settlement.

The joint statement was adopted on Friday following the talks in Istanbul between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

From April 24 to May 4, a conference on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan was to be held in Istanbul with the participation of the country's authorities, the Taliban, as well as representatives of more than 20 states and international organizations. The event was canceled pending the creation of more favorable conditions for achieving progress in the negotiation process, it was emphasized in a joint statement by the organizers of the conference - the UN, Turkey and Qatar. Meanwhile, Taliban officials said the radical movement will not participate in such meetings until all foreign forces have left the country.