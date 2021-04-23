Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman visits courts along with members

Acting Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan today paid working visits to the Criminal and Civil Courts of Appeal and the Administrative Court along with members of the SJC, as reported the Media and Public Relations Service of the SJC.

Jhangiryan and the members of the SJC were introduced to the building conditions, staffs and work of the offices of the Courts and had meetings with the judges during which they discussed a number of issues related to increase of effectiveness of justice.

The chairmen and judges of the Courts talked about the workload and social guarantees of judges, the logistics equippedness of the Courts and made recommendations to fill the gaps existing in the sector.