Yerevan court ends examination of appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention, decision to be announced today

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan ended examination of the appeal filed by the attorneys of Mayor of Meghri Manvel Shahverdyan against the lawfulness of his detention.
The court will announce its decision at 10 p.m.
Zakaryan is charged under the elements of hooliganism.
Police have detained 19 people within the scope of the criminal case launched in relation to the protests that were held against Nikol Pashinyan in Syunik Province on April 21, including Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, as well as Deputy Mayors of Meghri and Goris Armen Samvelyan and Menua Hovsepyan. Out of the accused, motions for choosing detention as a pre-trial measure for eight of them have been submitted to the court.
Menua Hovsepyan has been released, and the court declared his detention unlawful.