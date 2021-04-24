News
Saturday
April 24
News
Saturday
April 24
Charles Michel convening face-to-face summit of EU leaders for May 25
Charles Michel convening face-to-face summit of EU leaders for May 25
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Council Charles Michel is convening an in-person summit of the heads of state of the European Union for May 25, where Russia, COVID-19 and climate issues will be discussed, said his official representative Barend Leyts.

Leyts noted that COVID-19, climate and Russia will be discussed there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
