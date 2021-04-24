Charles Michel convening face-to-face summit of EU leaders for May 25

The head of the European Council Charles Michel is convening an in-person summit of the heads of state of the European Union for May 25, where Russia, COVID-19 and climate issues will be discussed, said his official representative Barend Leyts.
On Tuesday 25 May @eucopresident will call a physical #EUCO summit in Brussels on #COVID19 Climate and Russia.— Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) April 23, 2021
Details on logistics following soon.