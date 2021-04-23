News
French President sends letter to his Armenian counterpart on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary
French President sends letter to his Armenian counterpart on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary, French Embassy in Armenia noted.

"In accordance with my commitment, since 2019, April 24 is celebrated in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. This day is celebrated throughout France, despite sanitary restrictions. On this day, more than on any other, our peoples are united," Macron noted.

According to the French leader, remembering the future and accepting the truth, bowing to the fallen and respecting the memory of the living, in order to block the path of oblivion and lies, is their common duty.

The French leader also noted that his country supports Armenia on its way to the future, when it will overcome such a difficult conflict in the region where so much blood has been shed.

An official delegation headed by the State Secretary of the French MFA Jean-Baptiste Lemoine and the special representative of the President of the Republic arrived from France to the commemoration events on April 24.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
