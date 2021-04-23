News
Saturday
April 24
News
Saturday
April 24
Canadian PM says pandemic issue in country is critical situation
Canadian PM says pandemic issue in country is critical situation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the current situation with the development of the coronavirus pandemic critical, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, they have more and more infectious and more dangerous COVID-19 strains. The situation is critical.

He added that the number of daily cases of infection over the past month has doubled - to 8,600. In this regard, Trudeau urged compatriots to continue to follow covid protocols and without special need not to leave their homes.

On December 14 last year, vaccination began in Canada. Currently, vaccines from the American companies Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are available in the country. 10 million people (26.5% of the population) were vaccinated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
