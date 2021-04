Armenia parliament speaker: Pan-Turkish aspirations, ambitions have not changed

Artsakh President: We again have forcibly displaced people, generation of martyrs, lost homeland 106 years later

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Before being a claimant, let us be patriots as a nation!

France Senate speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia top officials visit Genocide Memorial

Armenia PM: Only condemnation of crime may prevent such crimes from recurring

Newspaper: Armenia "human rights activists" are engaged in legitimizing authorities’ actions

Pentagon chief offers to help Indonesia search for missing submarine

It is 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide, officials visiting Yerevan memorial

Quake hits 15km from Yerevan

Zimbabwe to soon start selling rights to shoot 500 elephants

EDPS: Face recognition should be banned in Europe

Charles Michel convening face-to-face summit of EU leaders for May 25

Armenians mark 106th anniversary of Genocide

Canadian PM says pandemic issue in country is critical situation

1 person detained during torchlight procession in Yerevan

Bloomberg: Biden tells Erdogan he’ll call Armenian massacre a Genocide

Yerevan court declares Meghri mayor's detention unlawful

Participants of torchlight procession reaches Armenian Genocide memorial

Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan call on Taliban to renew commitment to peace process

White House confirms Biden will issue statement on Armenian Genocide commemoration

Israel and Bahrain reach agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates

French President sends letter to his Armenian counterpart on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary

Armenia Investigative Committee: 19 persons charged under Syunik Province case, motions for arrest of 8 of them filed

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman visits courts along with members

Biden intends to nearly double taxes for the rich

Baroness Caroline Cox: I'm ashamed that the UK still hasn't recognized the Armenian Genocide

Opposition youth movement burns flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Yerevan

Yerevan court ends examination of appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention, decision to be announced today

Armenian advocate: Judge declares detention of resident of Syunik Province's Agarak unlawful

French Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies in Yerevan

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief receives US Ambassador

Armenia Security Council Secretary: Peace treaty might be considered if Azerbaijan shows reasonable approach

Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan

Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry

Armenia Ombudsman meets with students of Yerevan State University

Latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, protests in Yerevan and police violent detentions, 23.04.21 digest

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today

Yerevan court examining appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention

Armenian Iranologist: South Caucasus is a very important region for Iran

Karabakh Security Council Secretary meets with students and professors of Artsakh State University

Acting rector of Yerevan State University resigns

Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen removed from Hadrut, 3 transferred from Martakert

Mayor of Armenia's Meghri is charged

Greece seizes over 4 tons of cannabis

Dollar goes down Armenia

False alarm made on terrorist attack at Blue Mosque in Yerevan

Turkish police detain 62 people in case of cryptocurrency trading platform provider

Greek PM expects to meet with Erdogan in the near future

Deputy PM to ambassador: US position on Armenian Genocide recognition is essential

More than 300 US lawmakers urged to maintain Israel's quality military supremacy

Germany calls on Serbia and Kosovo to step up efforts to normalize relations

Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help

Armenia labor, social affairs minister is sacked

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can’t guarantee that our borders are sufficiently protected

Yerevan court declares Syunik Province colonel's detention unlawful

Armenian analyst: Azerbaijani authorities will have to balance between Russia and Turkey

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia expel 4 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran summoned to Investigative Committee

Armenia parliament speaker has telephone talk with Russia State Duma chairman

Armenia ruling party MP states when Nikol Pashinyan will resign

Armenia official on shootings at borders: No reason to worry

Central American Parliament president-led delegation arrives in Armenia

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Criminal case opened into Thursday’s protests outside Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Azerbaijan continues judicial farce against Armenian captive

Biden to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of expected US recognition of Armenian Genocide?

Cyprus MP: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide will be historic

Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris released

Armenia labor, social affairs minister announces resignation

Senator Menendez: No US administration should ever deny Armenian Genocide

Sergey Smbatyan conducts Russian National Orchestra concert in Moscow

Jerusalem Post: Israel needs to recognize Armenian Genocide

Indonesia naval vessels continue search for sunken submarine

Dozens injured in clashes in East Jerusalem

Conference on “Armenia-Turkey” topic being held in Yerevan

Armenia nature protection, subsoil inspectorate has new chief

715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues Friday

Armenian churches’ bells to ring Friday night in memory of Genocide victims

France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia

US not ruling out new sanctions on Russia over Navalny

Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order

Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party

Greece FM: Turkey doesn't accept international community rules

Armenia village head is released, says attorney

Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud

Armenia 2nd President's attorneys aware of Prosecutor General's Office actions, appeal court's decision as well

Armenia Ombudsman on protest held in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Yerevan citizen's suicide attempt prevented

ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions

ARF-D member provides first aid to police officer who started feeling bad during clashes in Yerevan

Fact of Armenian Genocide should be decided by court, UN says

Armenia Security Council Secretary: Issues related to unblocking of roads still under consideration

Armenian police apprehend 14 participants of protest in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Police apprehend son of ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff Yuri Khachaturov

Armenia citizen wounded after standing on mine while collecting asparaguses on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia police forcefully apprehend citizens in front of Prosecutor General's Office, including woman

ARF-D Armenia member: Lawfulness of detention of Meghri mayor challenged in court, session to be held tomorrow