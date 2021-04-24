China is developing vaccine effective against COVID-19 various mutations

In China, a vaccine is being developed that will be effective against various mutations of the new type of coronavirus and better protect a person from all kinds of its strains, TASS reported.
Inactivated vaccines from pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and Sinopharm are most often used in China, which, for example, are ineffective against the South African strain.
According to the expert, it is still difficult to determine exactly how long after vaccination Chinese vaccines are able to protect a person from coronavirus infection.