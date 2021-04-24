News
Saturday
April 24
It is 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide, officials visiting Yerevan memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Officials are visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.

Unlike 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year there will be no restriction on access to the memorial.

This year’s Armenian Genocide anniversary is special because it takes place five months after the defeat in the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

Foreign delegations from France, Russia, Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere have arrived in Armenia to take part in the commemoration events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide anniversary.
