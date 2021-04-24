Montana Senate passes legislation to legalize recreational marijuana

The Montana Senate passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana and direct drug taxes to support drug dependence treatment programs.
If the bill becomes law, the sale of recreational marijuana would be taxed at a 20 percent rate.
Of the money raised, $ 6 million will go to programs to combat drug addiction, and 20 percent to nature conservation. Other funds will go to state parks, wildlife protection, veteran services, police training, and more.
Tax revenue from the law is expected to be more than $ 48 million a year by 2025, the Associated Press reported.