John Kerry: China is not doing enough to combat climate change
China is not doing enough to tackle climate change, said US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

According to him, they have a huge dependence on coal. 

He added that they must also ask China not to fund the construction of new coal-fired power plants in other parts of the world, CNN reported. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit of world leaders on climate said that the country will severely limit the growth of coal consumption until 2025 and will begin to gradually reduce starting in 2026. He also noted that China plans to strictly control coal-fired power projects.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
