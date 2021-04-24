News
Saturday
April 24
News
Newspaper: Armenia "human rights activists" are engaged in legitimizing authorities’ actions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. As it is known, there are quite a number of so-called human rights activists and various human rights NGOs in the RA, which are mostly funded by the West.

This section of human rights activists had kept a close eye especially on the activities of the police and of the RA law enforcement system in general, and made even the smallest incident a subject of discussion in a wide public sphere.

These "human rights activists" changed their behavior after the change of power in the RA in 2018, and during these three years they do not properly assess the violations of the law, human rights violations, do not respond to even the most blaring phenomena.

In particular, the [Past] newspaper has received information that this circle is most interested in the elections; moreover, in recent days, human rights activists are actively discussing the topic of the forthcoming snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], trying to present the fact of holding elections in public discourse as an extremely important stage for the state.

According to our source, the main theses are that the upcoming elections "will be the most participatory" and "will pass in accordance with all democratic standards."

It turns out that the "human rights activists" being funded by the West are trying in advance to legitimize "from the beginning" the possible elections to be held by [PM Nikol] Pashinyan (…).
This text available in   Հայերեն
