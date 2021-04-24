News
Saturday
April 24
News
Saturday
April 24
Apple to offer employees opportunity to voluntarily get vaccinated at company offices
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Apple, as part of a new partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance, will offer employees the opportunity to volunteer for vaccinations at the tech giant's offices.

An Apple spokesman told Reuters that the company plans to launch a website where employees can make appointments.

While Apple previously said it had no access to vaccines to give workers direct access to vaccinations, the new program was made possible by an increase in vaccine shipments to California.

Last month, Apple began offering paid vaccine leave to employees, as well as paid sick leave for employees who experience side effects from vaccinations. The effort comes as CEO Tim Cook hopes to bring more employees back to Apple's corporate offices in June.

Last year, Apple offered employees unlimited paid vacation in the event of coronavirus symptoms.
