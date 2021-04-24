News
Armenia top officials visit Genocide Memorial
Armenia top officials visit Genocide Memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, and National Assembly (NA) speaker Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Saturday morning on the 106th anniversary of the Genocide, and paid tribute to the victims of this tragedy that started in 1915. Also, they laid wreaths at the memorial.

These heads of state were accompanied by deputy PMs Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan, secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, NA deputy speaker Alen Simonyan, ministers, MPs, ambassadors, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, and several other officials.

Members of the diplomatic corps and the Armenian diaspora, guests, and locals are heading for the memorial since early in the morning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
