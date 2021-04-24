News
Armenia defense minister: We have not had any casualties from adversary shooting in 4 months
Armenia defense minister: We have not had any casualties from adversary shooting in 4 months
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We are doing everything to prevent Azerbaijan's statements from becoming a reality. The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Saturday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am while visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.

"Today the borders of Armenia are strengthened, and everything is being done in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] so that we ensure military security. Every day an announcement is made on the website of the Ministry of Defense about the situation at the borders," he added.

According to the defense minister, there are shootings in Syunik Province, but they are not targeted. "The clear proof that is that we have not had any casualties from adversary shootings in four months," Harutyunyan said.

And asked whether the Armenian army is ready for any possible military actions, the defense minister responded: "Yes."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
