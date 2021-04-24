News
Sri Lankan police arrest senior Muslim leader over 2019 attacks
Sri Lankan police arrest senior Muslim leader over 2019 attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Sri Lanka's police have arrested a senior Muslim leader and member of parliament in connection with the Easter Sunday 2019 attacks that killed 279 people, AFP reported.

The leader of the AllAll Ceylon Makkal party, Rishad Bathiudeen, has been taken into custody. His brother was also arrested. They both are suspected of having links with suicide bombers.

About 200 people have been arrested within days of terrorist attacks by local Islamist extremists in hotels and churches, but no one has yet been charged.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
