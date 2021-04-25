Malaysian artist arrested for insulting the Queen

The Malaysian artist was arrested for insulting the Queen by publishing a satirical playlist on the Internet, AFP reported.
Fahmi Reza is best known for the cartoon of Najib Razak as a clown who became a symbol of the 2018 protest.
He was detained because of a playlist he posted on Spotify, which allegedly insulted the Queen of Malaysia, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
The playlist has a portrait of the royal family and 101 songs that contain the word 'jealousy'.
Fahmi is under investigation for violating instigation laws and faces up to three years.