News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Iran announces prevention of attempts to infiltrate countries of ISIL terrorists
Iran announces prevention of attempts to infiltrate countries of ISIL terrorists
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Iran has announced the prevention of attempts to infiltrate the countries of ISIL terrorists, Mehr reported.

The Commander of the Kermanshah Border Service, Second Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, reported that ISIS terrorists tried to infiltrate Iran from the Kermanshah region

“ISIL’s groups were seeking to infiltrate into and attack border posts near Soomar but their plot was foiled by the presence of border guards and their security and intelligence superiority,” Second Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, commander of Kermanshah Border Guards said on Friday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
IRGC talks neutralization of two terrorists in western province of Kordestan
Several of them were wounded...
 ISIS unit leader detained in Afghanistan
He also allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old boy in western Kabul, tortured him, raped...
 Militants release over 1,800 prisoners from prison in Nigeria
The Nigerian correctional service confirmed to the BBC that 1,844 prisoners escaped after the attack on Monday...
 Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban
Ghani intends to present his three-stage plan at a conference in Turkey...
 Sudan pays $ 335 million in compensation to American victims of terrorist attacks
Last week, the United States said it helped Sudan secure more than $ 1 billion in debt relief...
 ISIS intends to expand its activities in Africa
The attacks by terrorists are evidence that ISUS is looking for ways to spread its activities in different directions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos