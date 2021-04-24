Iran announces prevention of attempts to infiltrate countries of ISIL terrorists

Iran has announced the prevention of attempts to infiltrate the countries of ISIL terrorists, Mehr reported.
The Commander of the Kermanshah Border Service, Second Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, reported that ISIS terrorists tried to infiltrate Iran from the Kermanshah region
“ISIL’s groups were seeking to infiltrate into and attack border posts near Soomar but their plot was foiled by the presence of border guards and their security and intelligence superiority,” Second Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, commander of Kermanshah Border Guards said on Friday.