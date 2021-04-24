News
Elizabeth Warren: I commend President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Senator Elizabeth Warren has welcomed President Joe Biden's decision to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. She took to her Twitter to share an article by Bloomberg that Biden, in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, told him that he intends to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

"I commend President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. Calling this atrocity what it was – genocide – is long overdue. We must recognize the horrors of the past if we hope to avoid repeating them in the future," she tweeted.
This text available in   Русский
