Armenia deputy FM: There is no dialogue with Turkey

YEREVAN. – There is currently no dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts on Saturday told this to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, adding that Armenia is ready to start a dialogue with Turkey without preconditions.

"Our message to Turkey today is that, yes, of course, please [let’s have] dialogue, but no preconditions are acceptable to us," he said.

Asked whether Ankara responded at all to Yerevan's position of starting a dialogue without preconditions, Adonts answered: "It responded with preconditions; they were right after the borders were closed. There are primarily two preconditions [by Turkey]: one refers to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict, the second—to the [Armenian] Genocide. Today there are zero-level and quality relations with Turkey and the official circles of Turkey. I have not heard any preconditions regarding the [recent] 44-day [Artsakh] war. Nevertheless, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a precondition by Turkey."

As for the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the deputy FM said that Armenia is not discussing any respective format other than that of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. "There are activities; I want to believe that they will soon become visible. We do what we do. In particular, the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Armenia] is open and transparent. Of course, there are segments that refer to classic diplomacy, and do not go beyond the internal framework," Avet Adonts added.