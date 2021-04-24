What will Armenia gain if Biden formally recognizes Genocide?

YEREVAN. – If the US president uses the word "genocide," it will be an important step, the US will once again reaffirm its approaches not to the settlement of our regional issues, but to how values and human freedoms are valued in the US in general. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts on Saturday told this to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
"It will also serve as an example for the rest of the countries of the civilized world, which have not yet expressed their position on the recognition of the Genocide," he added.
And asked why, according to media reports, US President Biden is expected to use the word "Ottoman Empire" instead of "Turkey" in his statement on the Armenian Genocide anniversary, the deputy FM said: "I cannot give any answer to the statement of the US government or the president. But it seems they are making a differentiation between this Turkey and that Turkey."