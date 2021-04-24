News
Saturday
April 24
Central American Parliament president: Armenia has paid very high price for freedom
Central American Parliament president: Armenia has paid very high price for freedom
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Today I join the Armenian Genocide commemoration together with the people. President of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), Fanny Carolina Salinas Fernandez, on Saturday stated this after paying tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy, expressing her support to the Armenian people.

"Armenia, like Central America, has paid a very high price for freedom. In our case, thousands of people were massacred in civil wars. And in the case of Armenia, millions have died so that the age-old [Armenian] culture, language, and religion can survive.

Armenia and Central America have another thing in common: a privileged geographical location, which has aroused the greed of many, and we have paid a very high price for freedom.

On behalf of the Central American Parliament, we silently pay tribute to the memory of the victims of this tragedy, and wish the restoration of peace—based on truth and justice, by building a strong and lasting friendship between our peoples," the PARLACEN speaker added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
